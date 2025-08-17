Devin Haney Gloats as Dillian Whyte Gets Stopped by Moses Itauma in a Massive Upset

Devin Haney took to social media to gloat after Dillian Whyte’s first-round knockout loss to Moses Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) on Saturday night.

Haney reposted an old X post from Whyte from earlier this year on May 2nd after his fight against Jose Ramirez in Times Square. At the time, Whyte called the Haney-Ramirez fight “trash.” It actually was quite boring, involving Haney running around the ring for 12 rounds, trying not to get hit.

Haney Viral Trolling

“I fancied him to win, but I didn’t think it would be like that,” said Frank Warren to BoxNation, reacting to Moses Itauma’s first-round knockout win over Dillian Whyte on Saturday night. “We’ll see what happens. There’s no rush,” said Warren when asked if Filip Hrgovic is next for Moses Itauma.

Many fans believed Itauma would knock out Whyte early because they’d seen how bad he’d looked in his previous fight against the flabby journeyman Ebenezer Tetteh last December. He struggled badly against the 37-year-old second-tier fighter Tetteh. At one point, it looked like Whyte was at risk of being stopped.

“He’s undefeated as an amateur and as a pro. He certainly has made a statement,” said Warren about Itauma. “Dillian trained hard for this fight. It was an unbelievable performance. Nobody has done that to him.”

Whyte was knocked out in six rounds by the non-puncher Tyson Fury in 2022. He was 34 then, and subdued by the slapping punches from Fury. In 2020, Alexander Povetkin knocked out Whyte in five rounds. Dillian was 32 then. Anthony Joshua knocked out Whyte in 2015, and he was 27 then. When you factor in Whyte’s ages when he was KO’d in the past, you can argue that he has been stopped in the same or better fashion than Moses Itauma did to him tonight. He got the old, broken shell of Whyte.

Itauma Makes a Statement

“I think we’re seeing history being made with him. I really do feel he’s going to be a fighter of his generation, and in time, if he continues to do what he does, he’ll be up there with all the great heavyweights of all time,” said Warren about Itauma.

It’s impossible to project how well Itauma will do because he has never fought a good heavyweight during his amateur and professional career. You can’t count the 37-year-old journeyman Dillian Whyte as being a gauge of what Itauma will do over the years when he finally starts facing quality fighters.

Fighters who depend on hand speed become beatable when they hit their early to mid-30s. So, if Itauma is going to become an all-time great, he’s going to need to start fighting better opposition and hope he doesn’t lose his hand speed as he ages. It’s not a good sign that he’s already chunky and has a receding hairline. If he takes after his dad, he could grow quite big as he gets older, since he’s already as big as a house.