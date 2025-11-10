Itauma Vs. Franklin Will Top January 24 ‘Magnificent Seven’ Card In Manchester

Finally, after weeks, even months of waiting, unbeaten heavyweight contender Moses Itauma has an opponent confirmed for his next fight. As has been reported by The Ring and other outlets, 20 year old Itauma, 13-0(11) will face experienced heavyweight Jermain Franklin on January 24 in Manchester.

The fight will top Frank Warren’s latest ‘Magnificent Seven’ card, with more fights to be announced in due course; one of these fights having been confirmed as Willy Hutchinson Vs. Ezra Taylor. It will of course be interesting to see what other fights will be taking place on the Queensbury show.

But for headliner Itauma, it will likely be a case of the southpaw getting himself some much-needed rounds, which is no doubt why this fight was made. Itauma mentioned Franklin as somebody he would like to fight right after his last outing, this a seemingly so long ago now quick KO win over Dillian Whyte. Franklin might not be the most exciting fighter out there, but he sure is tough and durable and he knows his way around a ring. Might this be the fight that sees Itauma taken into the late rounds of a fight for the first time?

Franklin is 24-2(15) and he has never been stopped, his two losses coming via decision, this in fights with British stars Anthony Joshua and the aforementioned Whyte (who was a whole lot fresher against Franklin than he was when he was taken out fast by Itauma). Franklin ended a long, 16-month layoff in September, when he won a close decision over Ivan Dychko on the Terence Crawford-Canelo Alvarez card.

Itauma, who turns 21 in December, will be coming back after some five months out of the ring when he gets it on with Franklin. Again, could this be the fight that sees Itauma taken beyond the sixth round for the first time? A quick KO win over Franklin would be a heck of a statement by the man so many people feel is the very future of the heavyweight division.