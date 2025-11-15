Boxing Tonight – Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn 2 – Live Results

Chris Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs) faces Conor Benn (23-1, 14 KOs) tonight to settle their family feud once and for all in their lucrative rematch on DAZN PPV at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

The action kicks off on DAZN PPV at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT. The ring walks are at approximately 4:40 pm ET / 1:40 pm PT for the Eubank Jr vs. Benn 2 rematch.

Live results of tonight’s fights will be below.

Eubank Jr. has already promised to take “Benn’s soul” for the rematch tonight. It’s going to be interesting to see if Conor responds with a better game plan than last April, as he looked primitive with the way he was winging homerun shots.

DAZN’s Complete card