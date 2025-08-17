Oleksandr Usyk Vs. Moses Itauma Should Happen Next – Yes Or No?

Talk about a fascinating fight that has people sitting on the fence, this is as far as whether or not it should take place next for both heavyweights. Oleksandr Usyk Vs. Moses Itauma: Should it happen next, yes or no? Astonishingly, as special a talent as he is, Itauma is already, after a mere 13 pro fights (all wins, 11 by KO), being looked at as the only man capable of beating the great Usyk.

The Moses Itauma Hype Train

Saudi money-man Turki Alalshikh has called for the fight before now, and he sure called for it again last night, this after Itauma demolished Dillian Whyte the super-quick way he did. As for Itauma himself, he says he’ll fight “anybody” and that he will let his team decide. Frank Warren says he has made no decision yet on who or what will be next for the man he says is, at this stage of his career, “the most talented fighter I’ve ever worked with.”

So, this is the big question – should Itauma, after so little time in the pro game, when he is at a stage where he still “needs rounds,” challenge Usyk next? It would be a gamble for sure, but maybe an educated gamble. Itauma, rounds aside, and apart from his chin not yet having been tested, looks good enough, indeed special enough, to be able to match ring IQ with Usyk, to be able to match the unified heavyweight champ for speed, for power, Itauma actually having the advantage as far as power punching ability goes, and for all-round ability.

Usyk’s Retirement Fight or Final Challenge?

It would, of course, be astonishing if Itauma did fight Usyk next and he defeated him. Usyk, we know, thinks highly of Itauma, but does the 38-year-old done-it-all-proven-it-all-won-it-all modern great like the idea of facing Itauma as he closes in on retirement? The critics would, of course, say Itauma caught an “old” Usyk if he did beat him, much as so many critics have said was the case with last night’s vaporising of Whyte.

We have over the decades, seen so many ‘changing of the guard’ fights, and not just at heavyweight. Would we see a classic changing of the guard moment if Itauma got it on with Usyk, 24-0(15), either later this year or sometime next year? Or would Usyk, in a southpaw Vs. Southpaw showdown, bring the meteoric Itauma back down to earth by proving to him that the old guard is still very much in charge?

If Itauma doesn’t fight Usyk next, who might he fight, and can anyone not named Oleksandr Usyk test the young southpaw who really is conjuring up vivid memories of the young, rampaging Mike Tyson?