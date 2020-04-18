Devin Haney Getting Plenty Of Criticism For His “I Will Never Lose To A White Boy” Comment

Shades of Bernard Hopkins from back in 2008.

Lightweight sensation Devin Haney has taken a leaf out of “The Executioner’s” book. Fans may recall how Hopkins stated ahead of his April 2008 fight with Joe Calzaghe how he would “Never lose to a white boy. I couldn’t go back to the projects if I let a white boy beat me.” Hopkins was roundly criticized, his statement seen as racist. Hopkins lost the fight.

Now, unbeaten Haney, speaking ahead of a potential down the road showdown with lightweight king and pound-for-pound ruler (in the opinion of most) Vasyl Lomachenko, has said almost the exact same words.

In an interview with 78SPORTSTV, the 21-year-old, when asked for his opinion on how a fight between he and Lomachenko would go, said the following:

“I can tell you this – I will never lose to a white boy in my life,” Haney stated. “I don’t care what nobody got to say. Listen, can’t no white boy beat me. I don’t care, on any day of the week. I fight a white boy like ten times, I’m gonna beat him ten times.”

No sooner had the 24-0(15) Haney said what he had to say did the controversy and the criticism started. And not at all, surprisingly. There is no place for racism in any sport, even if Haney, still to mature and perhaps fully understand the implications of his words, will come out and say he meant no harm. The damage has been done. Hopkins was haunted by the words he uttered, and again, he lost the fight to Calzaghe. Can Haney beat Lomachenko? Will we get to find out?

Currently, many fans, along with a number of fighters, are taking to Twitter to express their displeasure with what Haney had to say. A superb talent – referred to by some as “the next Floyd Mayweather” – Haney is definitely a star in the making. But we can do without the tasteless comments.

Haney, born in San Francisco, last fought in November when he retained his WBC 135 pound title with a wide decision over Alfredo Santiago. 2020 should be a big year for the man dubbed “The Dream.” If he can keep his mouth shut.