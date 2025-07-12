Happy Birthday “El Gran Campeon,” Julio Cesar Chavez And His Five Greatest Wins

Today is a special day for boxing, for all of boxing. But especially for Mexican boxing. Why? Because the single greatest, finest, most adored and respected Mexican fighter of all-time was born on this day, this back in 1962. Julio Cesar Chavez, AKA “El Gran Campeon,” AKA “J.C Superstar,” is nothing short of a God in his homeland. And with darn good reason.

Today, although Chavez is still nursing the wounds of not only his son’s loss to Jake Paul, but also of his offspring’s later, highly publicised arrest, Julio should be having a great celebration as he looks back on the epic things he accomplished in the ring.

Chavez had it all as a fighter: awesome conditioning, brutal body punching ability, a relentless, seemingly unstoppable ability at cutting off the ring and giving a rival no place to run, a granite chin, and pulverising power that would make it in to the later rounds (and remember, this J.C fought over the course of 15 rounds in some of his fights).

And how Chavez made his Mexican fans prouder than proud. There was in fact a time when Julio was close to achieving his almost crazy goal of going 100-0 as a pro fighter. The closer Chavez inched towards what would today, had he made it, been looked as THE boxing record, with it eclipsing fellow great Rocky Marciano’s celebrated (and with good reason) 49-0, the more excited the fans got.

In the end, Chavez fell short. But not by much. Before he tasted defeat – an unthinkable thing for J.C and his adorers – Chavez got to a truly mind-boggling 89-0-1. Imagine, for a minute or so, how Chavez would be looked at today had he retired then, on the spot at 89-0-1!

Instead, Chavez fought on, his cabinet trophy full of 130 pound, 135 pound and 140 pound world titles. Eventually, Frankie Randall did the seemingly impossible and he beat Chavez, this by decision in 1994. Chavez still had a whole lot left, ad he would fight on for over a decade. Finally, Chavez exited the sport with an incredible 107-6-2(86) ledger. Chavez was stopped just four times, but never once when he was in his prime.

Chavez was special. Chavez IS special, and he will remain so until his passing day (long may that be from now).

Today, as he turns 63, we all pay muchas gracias to Julio Cesar Chavez: the greatest Mexican ring warrior who ever set foot into the ring.

J.C’s five best wins (for me).

1: TKO 12 Meldrick Taylor. Arguably one of the greatest fights ever seen.

2: W12 Hector Camacho. A beating to savour!

3: TKO11 Edwin Rosario. A great slugfest of a win over the man Chavez has often said hit him the hardest.

4: TKO2 Roger Mayweather. Chavez was vicious as well as unstoppable on this night.

5: TKO5 Greg Haugen. The night Chavez fought before a record audience; against a tough guy who really did manage to get under his skin.