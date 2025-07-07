Turki Alalshikh Announces “Night of Champions”: Benavidez vs. Yarde Headlines The Ring IV on November 22nd in Riyadh, Live on DAZN

Turki Alalshikh officially announced The Ring IV, “Night of The Champions,” today, headlined by David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde on November 22nd at the ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will be shown live on DAZN.

WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. defends against Devin Haney in the co-feature bout. Haney (32-0, 15 KOs) gets a quick title shot after making his debut at welterweight last May. There’s a kickoff press conference this Friday at the Hard Rock Times Square.

Full The Ring IV Card Revealed

David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde

Devin Haney vs Brian Norman Jr

Abdullah Mason vs Sam Noakes

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez vs Fernando Martinez

WBC super flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) has a unification fight against WBO champion Phumelela Cafu (11-0-3, 8 KOs) on July 19th that he must win for him to face WBA champ Fernando Martinez (18-0, 9 KOs) on November 22nd.

The fights on the card had been leaked last week, but without a date in November. Today, Turki filled in the date and the venue in Riyadh.

Using Anthony Yarde (27-3, 24 KOs) as the challenger for WBC light heavyweight champion Benavidez (30-0, 23 KOs) hasn’t pleased fans. The ones who know Yarde have seen him knocked out twice in failed world title challenges. And they’re not interested in paying to see him get blown out of the water by Benavidez.

A better choice would have been to use Artur Beterbiev as the opponent for Benavidez. The trilogy that Beterbiev, 40, thought would happen this year against Dmitry Bivol is no longer happening. It’s now unknown when it will happen.

Boxing Pay-Per-View Fatigue

Fans are still waiting to find out if the event will be shown on PPV and for how much. With pay-per-view events seemingly taking place every week, fatigue is beginning to set in among the boxing public. The events that fans used to see as part of their regular subscription are now behind a paywall on pay-per-view.