Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez Too Good For A Game Phumelela Cafu, Scores 10th Round TKO – Boxing Results

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez is now the holder of the WBC/WBO and Ring Magazine junior-bantamweight titles. Last night in Frisco, Texas, the unbeaten lower-weight star had his hands full for nine rounds of his fight with South Africa’s Phumelela Cafu, before he came on strong to score the 10th-round stoppage win.

(Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom)

Rodriguez Dominates Cafu: Fight Recap

“Bam,” who knew going into last night’s fight that he had a big November fight with Fernando Martinez lined up, broke through and severely wobbled defending WBO champ Cafu with a big right hook to the head. Cafu was hurt here in the 10th, tried all he could to hold on, and he pulled Rodriguez down with him. Badly hurt, Cafu was then saved by his corner upon rising. The time was 2:07 on the tenth.

“Bam” is now 22-0(15) while Cafu loses for the first time in going 11-1-3(8).

“Bam” Rodriguez’s Toughest Fight

It was a good fight, and Cafu, as expected, was tough, strong, and game. But Rodriguez really is one of the best fighters in the world today, and although Cafu was successful in making the fight competitive, “Bam” was both throwing and landing more punches. Rodriguez, who picked up some eye damage along with a mark on his hand, said after the win that this was both the toughest fight and the best performance of his career so far.

“It was a great performance and the best performance of my career against the toughest opponent and fight of my career,” Rodriguez said. “All credit goes to Cafu. He was a lot tougher than I thought he would be. He had better pop than I expected. He was in it to win it and had a good game plan. But we got the job done.”

Undefeated Rodriguez Faces Martinez Next

Rodriguez showed again last night that he is a fighter, a warrior, who can take it as well as dish it out. That November fight with WBA and IBF 115-pound champ “Puma” Martinez promises to be one heck of a great one. “Bam” got some great work in last night, and he is pretty much entering his prime right about now. “Bam” to end 2025 as the unified four-belt junior-bantamweight king?