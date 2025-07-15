Brian Norman Jr Says A Win Over Devin Haney Will Be His “Introduction To A Legendary Career”

It’s fair to say WBO welterweight champ Brian Norman Jr has had himself a good 2025 so far……and the fighter who might just be the best welterweight in the world today aims to make the year even bigger. Norman, 28-0(22) scored a pretty impressive stoppage win over Derrieck Cuevas in March, this in defence of his WBO belt, and Norman then gave us a potential KO of the Year in June, when he iced Jin Sasaki in Japan.

Can Norman Cement His Legacy with a Knockout Win?

Next up, it will be Devin Haney, and Norman of Georgia says the November 22 fight that will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will be his “introduction to a legendary career.”

Norman, in speaking with The Ring, readily admits that there are no star fighters, or elite fighters currently on his resume, but he wants the massive, career-defining fights, and he says that when they come he will really make an impact on the sport.

“At one point, Muhammad Ali never fought anybody,” Norman said. “At one point, Mike Tyson never fought anybody, at one point, Floyd [Mayweather] never fought anybody but then they did, and guess what? History was made and a legendary career was made after that. Devin Haney is my introduction to a legendary career.”

A win over Haney would certainly be a step in the fight direction, especially if Norman can give us all another highlight reel KO win. Haney has never been stopped as we know, his “loss” to Ryan Garcia, this in a fight that saw Haney go down multiple times, later being changed to a no contest due to Garcia’s failed drugs test. But in the opinion of many, Norman will need further big wins if he’s to attain legendary status. It takes time.

Will Haney’s Experience Prevail Against Norman’s Power?

But Norman, who it’s perhaps fair to say not too many fans knew too much about a year ago, could be on his way. Norman is entertaining as hell when he fights, he can punch as we’ve seen, and now he wants the biggest and the best fights out there. A win over Haney would further stamp Norman’s name on the sport as one of the best lower-weight fighters in the business. Haney feels he is a superior boxer who has met superior boxers than Norman. Norman aims to convince Haney, and us, he is the next 147 pounder to be on his way to becoming a legend.

Can Norman take Haney, 32-0(15) out in November?