Tim Tszyu Reflects on Crushing Sebastian Fundora Rematch Loss: “We Did Crash and Burn” in Pursuit of Greatness

Tim Tszyu posted his thoughts on his seventh-round stoppage loss last Saturday night to WBC 154-lb champion Sebastian Fundora in their rematch in Las Vegas. Tszyu (25-3, 18 KOs) said he gave it his best but “it didn’t go my way.” He intends to “move on” now, in what he says is his “pursuit of greatness.”

Tim’s Trainer Management Criticism

Tszyu, 30, didn’t mention what his plans are for rebuilding his career. There have been calls from fans and the media for him to replace his training team to find quality people who know what they’re doing.

There’s also a lot of criticism being aimed at Tim’s management for picking Fundora and Bakrham Murtazaliev. Those were bad choices for Tszyu, given how vulnerable he’d looked in the past against veteran-level fighters.

Tszyu Future 154-lbs

It’s difficult to picture a positive outlook for Tszyu, even with the best rebuild job done on him. The 154-lb division is just too good right now for a fighter like him. If Tszyu could move down to 147, there are a lot of opportunities to capture belts in that barren, weakened division.

“We did crash and burn, but we still move forward. What happened last weekend, it didn’t go my way, but we still move forward,” said Tim Tszyu on social media, reflecting on his seventh-round stoppage loss to Sebastian Fundora in their rematch.

Taking more tune-ups against lesser fighters will only delay the inevitable for Tszyu. He’s not going to improve enough to be a major player at junior middleweight. He can probably make good money fighting lesser opposition for a couple of years, but he’s not going to raise his game. Fighters like Fundora, Bakhram Murtazaliev, Jaron Ennis, Vergil Ortiz Jr, and Yoenis Tellez will always be too good for Tszyu.

Pursuit of Greatness

“It’s who you become in the pursuit of greatness rather than the result itself. I’ve become a different person in my pursuit of greatness. I’m sorry I couldn’t get the victory. He was just the better man, and I’ll have to accept that, even though it’s hard. We move on. The goal doesn’t change,” said Tszyu.