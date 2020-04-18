The Boxing World Pays Tribute To Referee Eddie Cotton

As some fans may have read or heard by now, there was sad news yesterday as famed boxing referee Eddie Cotton lost his battle with the coronavirus and passed away at the age of 72. A fine third man of the ring, Cotton was also a boxing judge for a number of years. Our condolences go out to Eddie’s family and friends at this time.

Tributes have been literally pouring in from the boxing world, with kind words expressed by the Klitschkos, Lou DiBella (who broke the sad news via twitter), Matthew Macklin, Michael Buffer, Zab Judah, Steve “U.S.S.” Cunningham and others. A number of the people moved to pay tribute to Cotton of New Jersey are fighters who engaged in big fights with Eddie serving as the third man that night.

Cotton worked fights with many big names rumbling – including Gennady Golovkin, Mike Tyson, Riddick Bowe, George Foreman, and Shannon Briggs – yet he is probably most well known for his handling of the massive Tyson-Lennox Lewis fight of 2002. Cotton was always a fair referee, seemingly respected by all.

Here’s what some members of the boxing world had to say via social media tribute to Cotton:

“Today a great referee and cool dude passed away….Eddie Cotton. Rest in shalom,” Steve “U.S.S.” Cunningham

“Eddie Cotton was a great referee! Always in command and control. I used to always introduce him as Big Eddie Cotton. This COVID-19 has taken another one from our boxing community – I’m heartbroken,” Michael Buffer.

“Heartfelt condolences to Mr. Eddie Cotton’s family and friends, lost his fight with C-19. You were and always will be remembered, legend,” The Klitschkos.

“R.I.P. to my man Eddie Cotton,” Zab Judah

“The WBO is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our dear friend and colleague Eddie Cotton. Eddie was truly an extraordinary man, golf lover, and community leader. The WBO extends our profound condolences to his family,” WBO statement.

Sad news indeed. And another reminder of how very, very serious the coronavirus really is.