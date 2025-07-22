Bruce Carrington Slams Nick Ball’s Rejection, Accuses WBA Featherweight Champion of Avoiding Him

Bruce Carrington says he doesn’t like how WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball rejected an offer that his team had said they wanted and chose instead to defend against Sam Goodman on August 16th. Carrington (15-0, 9 KOs) points out that Goodman campaigns at super bantamweight, not at featherweight.

Ball’s Title Milked

The #2 WBA-ranked Carrington believes that Nick Ball’s team doesn’t want him. Ball has been a big disappointment since capturing the WBA title in 2024 against Raymond Ford. In Nick’s two title defenses, he’s beaten 35-year-old Ronny Rios and 38-year-old TJ Doheny. To say that Ball has been milking his title is an understatement. Thus far, Ball has been milking it for all it’s worth.

Ball Rejects Offer

“I’m still high on the featherweight champions. #1 on my list is Nick Ball. I want to fight him,” said Bruce Carrington to the Ring Magazine channel. “We sent out a deal, a deal that his team said they would go for if we would come up with that number. When we came up with that number, and then we was still like, ‘Oh, no.’ They came up with another excuse.”

I wouldn’t be so high on eventually getting a title shot against Ball if I were Carrington. Ball has already shown that he doesn’t wish to fight him. Why would he change in the future? If anything, if the WBA orders the fight, Ball would probably vacate rather than face Carrington and lose his belt inside the ring.

Carrington: Best vs. Best

“So, they let me know that his [Ball] team didn’t really have him cross paths with me, which is really unfortunate because I want to continue to show that I’m the best by fighting the best guys in the division,” said Carrington. “Also, giving the fans what they want to see. So, if these fights don’t happen, it’s not because of me.”

It was already established that Ball wasn’t interested in fighting Carrington when he chose the old timers Doheny and Rios to fight instead of him. That’s a signal that he’s not looking for serious opponents for his title defenses.

“I felt a little disappointed on top of the fact that he’s picked a guy that’s in a smaller weight class that’s usually known to be in a smaller weight class,” said Carrington about Nick Ball choosing to defend his featherweight title against the super bantamweight Sam Goodman on August 16th. “I understand the business of it.”