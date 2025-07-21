Former Unified 140 Pound Champion Josh Taylor Announces His Retirement From The Ring

Today, in what he readily admits was a tough thing for him to write, letting his fans know, Scottish hero, former unified 140-pound champion Josh Taylor, officially announced his retirement. Taylor, who was unsuccessful in his attempt at fighting up at welterweight, this in May against Ekow Essuman, explained how the doctors advised him to hang up the gloves.

Taylor’s Eye Injury Forces Retirement

“The Tartan Tornado,” who once featured on the pound-for-pound lists, his big wins over Jose Ramirez, Regis Prograis, and Viktor Postol earning the southpaw praise as one of the best fighters in the world, has suffered recurring eye trouble, and he is now walking away at the age of 34.

Taylor began to struggle as a fighter in February of 2022, when he was awarded a highly contentious decision win over Jack Catterall, with so many people feeling Catterall had been robbed of his rightful win. Taylor, as things turned out, never won another fight; Josh lost to Teofimo Lopez, to Catterall in their return fight, and then to Essuman in his 147-pound debut.

Taylor, who was never stopped, exits with a fine 19-3(13) record. Taylor also enjoyed a good amateur career, during which he won, amongst other things, a Commonwealth gold medal.

Taylor’s Farewell: A Tough Call

“Right, folks, this isn’t an easy one for me to write, but on the advice of my doctors, it’s sadly a necessary one,” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “As has been publicised before, I’ve had a recurring issue with my eye that unfortunately means I now have to call time on my career, or risk losing my eyesight.”

Taylor can, of course, walk away with his head held high. A superb ring technician in his prime, Taylor was also very exciting to watch. Taylor went pro in July of 2015, and he soon made rapid progress, winning the Commonwealth light-welterweight title in just his seventh fight and winning the IBF title at the weight in what was his 15th pro outing.

Taylor reached his peak in the excellent win over Ramirez, which took place in Las Vegas in May of 2021, with Josh unifying all four world titles at 140 pounds.

