Brian Norman Sr. on Devin Haney Lawsuit: “I Would Sue” After Bodyguard Incident

Brian Norman Sr. says if he were Devin Haney, he would sue after the way his son, WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. had his shirt torn and pulled over his head by Haney’s bodyguard during an altercation on Thursday in New York.

Haney Bodyguard Scuffle Fallout

Norman Jr. had pointed a finger at Haney during a face-to-face meeting in the hallway. Haney then slapped Brian Jr’s hand away, resulting in his bodyguard grabbing Norman Jr by the shirt and pulling it over his head.

Despite giving away a huge size to the heavyweight-looking bodyguard, Norman Jr. wrestled him to the ground and looked ready to give him the Sasaki treatment when he got back up.

“I was wondering if my last name was Haney, what would I do. Y’all know I just had surgery. So, I got one arm,” said Brian Norman Sr. to Fighthype. “So, with the situation that went down today, what would I do with Haney? I would sue,” said Norman Sr., discussing the aftermath of his son, Brian Jr., being grabbed by Haney’s bodyguard and having his t-shirt torn.

It looked like total overkill on the bodyguard’s side. Haney is the one who initiated the physical stuff when he slapped Norman Jr’s hand when he was pointing. Brian didn’t do anything to initiate the physical contact. It was Haney.

Norman Sr. Vows Revenge

“But I’m a Norman. I don’t have time. We’re going to step on it like we said, and we’re going to step over him, like we said,” said Brian Sr.”We’re going to get the bag and we’re going to move on. That fake security guard they got. He’s going to get his. Don’t worry about that.”

Norman Jr. said after the altercation that it’s now “set in stone” that he’s going to put Haney to sleep on November 22nd. This incident just strengthened his resolve.

“You see that? I can’t get active, but that big old security guard that got put on the ground by my little one.”