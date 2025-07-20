Tszyu’s Career in Jeopardy: Stoppage Loss to Sebastian Fundora – Boxing Results

Tim Tszyu’s career is in bad shape following his seventh-round stoppage loss to WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) in their rematch last Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

(Credit: No Limit Boxing)

Fundora Dominates Rematch

Tszyu gave up in between rounds after the seventh. He’d been getting hammered steadily by the ‘Towering Inferno’ Fundora from the first round when he was knocked down. The beating continued from there, with Tszyu getting beaten up by Fundora. Tim did have his moments in rounds six and seven, but was still outworked by Fundora.

The loss for the former WBO 154-lb champion Tszyu was his third in his last four fights. Losing that many times in a short period is a bad sign, suggesting that Tszyu lacks the talent to compete on the world stage. It’s not that he’s shot. He doesn’t have the ability to beat Fundora or Bakhram Murtazaliev. There are others, obviously, that would beat Tszyu as well if given the chance to fight him.

“It was probably the right stoppage, but a devastating result for Tim Tszyu. Now, his career is absolutely at the crossroads,” said journalist Peter Badel to Jai McAllister, reacting to Tim Tszyu’s seventh-round stoppage loss to Sebastian Fundora on Saturday night.

Tim’s face looked swollen up after the seventh, and he wasn’t having enough success in that round that would indicate that he was going to turn things around.

“100 percent,” said Badel when asked if Tszyu wasn’t expecting Fundora to come at him right away in the fight. “This is a testament to the fact that Fundora had some demons after he lost to Mendoza last time. So, when he fought Tim, he was coming off that knockout loss himself.”

Tim likely knew that Fundora would start fast, because that’s how he always fights. The problem is, Tszyu didn’t have the offense or the defense to deal with Sebastian’s early attack. If he did, he’d have neutralized what he was doing.

“I think he was a little bit watchful early. I think this time, the fact that he beat Tim before,” said Badel. “I think Fundora stepped on the gas, knowing, ‘I got him last time. I think I can get him again.’ It was the fourth time Tim had been dropped. If that continues, he goes nowhere else. So, he has to address those slow starts early.”

Fundora always starts fast in his fights. If Tim didn’t think Fundora would start early, it means he’s naive.

“It’s a possibility. I hope he doesn’t retire. I think he has more in him. It has to be a calculated, slow rebuild. There’s talk about Keith Thurman waiting in the wings. That was going to be the fight I’m told,” said Badel.

Tszyu already tried to rebuild by fighting Joey Spencer. Some help that was. He looked just as bad against Fundora as he had in their first fight in 2024.

“Had Tim Tszyu won, PBC was pushing for a Thurman fight in Australia. That would be a disaster. If Tim Tszyu fights Thurman next, he’ll end his career. I don’t think it’s the end for Tim Tszyu, but it’s close to it,” said Badel.

It doesn’t say much about Tszyu that he was supposed to fight the inactive, washed-up 36-year-old Thurman next, rather than one of the young contenders at 154.

Tszyu’s punch resistance has disappeared since his knockout loss to Bakhram Murtazaliev last October. Taking tune-ups for the next two or three fights won’t change anything. Tszyu will still struggle when the time comes for him to step up to world-class.