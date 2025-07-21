Usyk vs. Kabayel? Agit Kabayel Calls For His Shot At Oleksandr Usyk

Kabayel: “For The Fans, This Is The Best Matchup”

While newly crowned, now two-time four-belt heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk would not elaborate on who his next victim…sorry, challenger might be, two names do seem to be at the forefront as far as the fans are concerned: Joseph Parker and Agit Kabayel.

Parker of New Zealand is the WBO interim champion and he is that organisation’s mandatory challenger, while Germany’s Kabayel is the WBC interim belt-holder and the mandatory challenger there. Both men have been on a good, impressive run, and both hard working warriors absolutely deserve their shot.

Now, as far as too many people being willing to give Kabayel or Parker a real chance of beating Usyk, well, that’s another story. But Usyk, who said he will fight on, for at least one more fight, has to face someone next, and Parker and Kabayel are both talking a good fight. Kabayel, who will likely box a homecoming fight in Germany some time later this year, spoke with Queensbury, and the undefeated 32 year old said he feels the fans want to see him get it on with Usyk.

Could Kabayel’s Body Assault Be Usyk’s Weak Spot?

“I think so,” Kabayel said when asked if he thinks he is the man most fans want to see challenge Usyk. “You know, I hate trash-talk but [I] think, for the fans and all boxing fans, this is the best matchup. You know, two guys who have never lost in their careers. He’s number-one in the world, I’m number-four in the Ring Magazine rankings. Why not? I am 26-0, he is 24-0. Let’s go. Maybe Turki Alalshikh [can make the fight], I’m ready.”

Kabayel, last seen chopping down the big and dangerous Zhilei Zhang, this back in February, has in his arsenal a wicked body punching attack. And, if there are still people out there who believe a sustained body attack could prove to be Usyk’s kryptonite, well, then maybe some arguments can be made that say Kabayel is a genuine threat to the man who has been referred to as a generational great.

But Usyk, so on top of his game still at age 38, would enter the ring with any man in the world right now as a big favourite to win the fight. And with good, indeed great reason.