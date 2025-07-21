Alalshikh Wants To Make A Fight Between Oleksandr Usyk and Moses Itauma

A proven heavyweight great, indeed a proven pound-for-pound great, against the next big thing of the heavyweight division? This fight, between reigning two-time four-belt heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and red-hot 12-0(10) contender Moses Itauma, is the one Saudi money-man Turki Alalshikh wants to try and make happen next.

Turki Alalshikh Wants Usyk-Itauma

As we know, Usyk, at age 38 (but looking as great as ever on Saturday, having wiped out Daniel Dubois almost twice as fast as he defeated Dubois in their first fight), has said he will box on, but we do not know for how long. Itauma, who faces a potential test next time out, when he will fight veteran former world title challenger Dillian Whyte on August 16, is seen by plenty of people as the future of the heavyweight division.

And while some will no doubt think 20-year-old Itauma is not yet ready for a true ring genius such as Usyk, Alalshikh wants to see the fight play out. And as inexperienced as he is at top level, maybe Itauma, with his amazing blend of skill, speed, and punching power, could be more capable than any other heavyweight out there when it comes to testing Usyk hard.

Alalshikh took to social media shortly after watching Usyk annihilate Dubois at Wembley Stadium, and he made it clear that Usyk vs. Itauma is the fight he wants to see happen.

“I want to see Usyk against Itauma,” Alalshikh wrote. “This is the fight.”

Moses Itauma: Heavyweight Future

Interestingly, Usyk gave an interview not too long ago, with him saying he himself feels Itauma is a “great fighter” who has a “big future.”

Maybe this big future Itauma has coming up will include a massive fight with Usyk. Again, there will no doubt be a good many people who say Itauma would be being rushed quite foolishly if he did fight Usyk either this year or early in next year. But for sure, we’d all tune in with a genuine eagerness to see what would happen should this fight actually take place.