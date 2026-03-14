“People don’t give him a lot of respect because they know his boxing IQ ain’t the best,” Jones said to Fighthype while discussing the welterweight contender. “But his punch power is abnormal.”

Jones explained that the contrast between Romero’s limited polish and his raw power is precisely what makes him dangerous in the ring. In his view, Romero’s ability to end fights with a single punch changes how opponents must approach him.

“So yeah, he got subpar boxing skills,” Roy Jr. said. “But abnormal punching power. So it kind of balances out, and people fail to realize that.”

Rolly has built his reputation largely on that power, producing several knockout victories that kept him relevant even when critics questioned his overall skill set. The American fighter’s unpredictable style has made him a recurring topic in discussions about high-profile fights.

Jones also compared Romero’s power to that of Naoya Inoue, though he acknowledged that the Japanese champion’s technical ability stands at a different level.

“He’s like ‘press nine,’” Roy said, referencing Inoue. “Not quite as skillful as nine, but the same kind of punching power.”

The Hall of Famer’s remarks come as Rolly, 30, remains a frequent subject of debate whenever his name surfaces in potential matchups. Critics continue to point to his defensive gaps and unorthodox style, while supporters argue that his knockout ability makes him a threat against anyone willing to exchange with him.

Jones’ assessment ultimately lands somewhere between those views. Romero may never earn praise for textbook boxing, but his punching power gives him a weapon that can change a fight instantly. In Jones’s eyes, that reality explains why Rolly continues to stay relevant in major discussions despite the criticism that follows his technique.

Romero’s punching power will be the obvious danger when he meets Devin Haney for Haney’s WBO welterweight title on May 30, 2026. Haney usually deals with punchers the same way: a steady jab, plenty of movement, and clinches the moment they try to open up. That approach was clear in his last fight with Brian Norman Jr., where Haney repeatedly grabbed Norman before he could set his feet and throw. The fight dragged at times, but Norman’s power never became a factor, and it would not be surprising to see Haney rely on the same method against Romero.