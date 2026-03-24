Anthony Joshua Back in Training Camp With Oleksandr Usyk

Joshua, 29-4 with 27 knockouts, is working under controlled conditions with no opponent or date in place. He is rebuilding his stance, keeping his guard tight, and letting combinations go without chasing the pace. The rounds are being managed, not stretched.

Usyk addressed the shift in their relationship directly. He told the Daily Mail that Joshua is “my big brother… my partner,” not a rival.

They shared 24 rounds when the unified belts were on the line. Now they share a gym, working through drills and controlled sparring, with Joshua working to rebuild his timing.

Usyk opened up on Joshua’s condition. “He is doing a bit better,” he said. “Anthony looks good training, but the doctor says slowly and to take his time.”

That caution defines the work. Heavyweights do not get second runs handed to them. The rounds will tell the truth. Joshua still has the right hand to change a fight and the size to hold his ground, though his reactions under fire will decide how far he can go.

Usyk still sees a long road. “2026-27 Anthony undisputed champion, Usyk will help.”

“Anthony is a very kind guy, very behaved, very hardworking, but very smart. He is physically and mentally good, we speak everyday, he is a champion”.

Joshua is back working, but this is not a return yet. It is a check on his timing, punch resistance, and how his body responds when the fight gets rough. If he comes through it, he moves back into the title mix. If not, the division moves on.