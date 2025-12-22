Hamzah Sheeraz vs Diego Pacheco fight ordered by WBO

What if Hamzah plays safe and Pacheco keeps marching?

That’s the nightmare. A back-foot technician who forgets to bite down ends up looking like a man trying to save a ranking, not win a belt. Hamzah stops punching in combinations when he gets uncomfortable. He’ll flick, admire, then wait. You do that against a young hitter and you get walked down.

Pacheco’s risk is obvious. He squares up. He throws wide. He chases contact instead of structure. Hamzah can tear that apart if he stays sharp. But Hamzah hasn’t shown three-minute concentration. He gives you moments, then lets you back in.

Can Pacheco survive long enough to make it messy?

That’s the only path. Drag it long. Touch the body. Make Hamzah hesitate. Make him reset. Once range starts shifting, Hamzah starts thinking too much. Thinking gets you hurt.

This is a make-or-break belt. Vacant straps don’t come with praise. You either look like a world-class operator or you look like a guy stepping into a division that eats prospects.

If Hamzah blows it, he becomes another long-limbed promise who folded the first time he was asked to take the centre and act like the bully.