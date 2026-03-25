“It almost happened. We were on the one-yard line,” Jake said, adding that a multi-fight deal worth hundreds of millions was put at risk if Canelo fought him first. In Paul’s version, that pressure killed a fight that would have earned him around $100 million.

Turki’s reaction cuts through that version of events. The same Saudi backing Jake points to is what redirected Canelo toward a far bigger set of fights against established names, leaving no space for a crossover bout. The emoji reply lands as a dismissal of the idea that anything meaningful was lost.

Both sides are telling it differently. Jake is still positioning the fight as a missed moment that boxing insiders did not want to see happen. Alalshikh is treating it like something that never belonged alongside the fights Canelo ultimately chose.

That contrast leaves Jake arguing over a fight that exists only in his telling, while the side with the money and control appears to view it as a non-event.

We all know the ending to this story. Jake missed out on his $100 million payday, and it was 38-year-old Terence Crawford who ultimately wound up fighting Canelo last September.