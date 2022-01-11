Daniel Dubois Wants The Trevor Bryan Fight; But Who Will Bryan Face On Jan 29th Card?

Don King’s latest (and who knows, maybe his last) card is a go for January 29th in Warren, Ohio – topped by the WBC cruiserweight title fight between champ Ilunga Makabu and challenger and former stoppage victim Thabiso Mchunu. Also on the card, Trevor Bryan, who holds a version of the WBA heavyweight title that as we all know belongs to Oleksandr Usyk, will face TBA.

Daniel Dubois, who is looking at a ring return in March, is very much interested in a fight with Bryan, with “Dynamite” saying the fight has got to happen this year.

“It has got to happen this year and I am more than ready, whether it is in England or in the US,” Dubois told Unibet Lowdown when speaking about a fight with Bryan.

But in the meantime, who might the unbeaten but so largely untested Bryan fight at the end of the month? 32 year old Bryan of Albany, New York has not boxed since January of last year, when he stopped Bermane Stiverne in the 11th round of a reasonably entertaining fight. One name that has been mentioned quite a lot as far as who Bryan’s next foe will be is Jonathan Guidry, 17-0-2(10). Who? Guidry, who was miraculously placed at #13 in the current WBA heavyweight rankings (this despite Guidry doing nothing since 2019 other than scoring a win over a 20-19-2 Rodney Moore in August), may well get the shot.

Also aged 32 and from Louisiana, Guidry is an extremely unknown quantity. A pro since April of 2014, Guidry has never faced, much less beaten, a fighter of note – with eight of his opponents entering the ring with him whilst sporting a losing record. Who knows, maybe Guidry can fight, maybe he can’t. It’s a good job the cruiserweight title fight is a solid match-up (with superstar Canelo Alvarez still perhaps interested in fighting the winner) – or else King’s show would be looked at as one big dud.

Or maybe King will surprise us all and announce someone else for Bryan’s challenger? Maybe. As things stand now, Bryan will get no closer to showing us all how good he in fact is in his upcoming fight.