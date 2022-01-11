Lightweight King George Kambosos Jr Set For May Homecoming, Against A “Big Name”

Who will unified lightweight champ George Kambosos Jr fight next? We’ve been asking this question for weeks, since the Australian warrior did what he always said he’d do, and that’s (after multiple fight delays) beat Teofimo Lopez. Kambosos, 20-0(10) did always say his maiden title defence would be staged at home in Australia, and now things seem to be moving in that direction.

Speaking with Fox Sports, the 28 year old said his team are in negotiations with big names, for a fight to take place in either Sydney or Melbourne. And Kambosos says he has no interest in facing a no-name, that his fans deserve better.

“It’s going to be in May. May is going to be a great time,” Kambosos Jr said. “The build-up, the name, there’s going to be the build-up. This will be the biggest fight in Australian history. It’ll be a stadium fight in Sydney or Melbourne. We’re in negotiations with both. I wouldn’t be real to the crowd if I told them I’m coming back for an easy fight. What for? I’m coming for the big names, and we’re already in negotiations with everybody.”

So right away, fight fans are asking themselves who Kambosos Jr’s challenger will be in May? Will it be Devin Haney? Vasily Lomachenko? Someone else? If it’s a big name, one could be excused for thinking the name would have been leaked by now; such a porous boxing world we live in these days. The guessing game, though, continues to be played. One thing about Kambosos Jr, though, is the fact that he really and sincerely does want to fight the best. Every time.

How great can Kambosos become? Just who will be in the opposite corner in Oz in May? We can’t wait. There have been some big fights in Australia over the years – Azumah Nelson Vs. Jeff Fenech II and Jeff Horn Vs. Manny Pacquiao to name just two. But might the upcoming May fight be even bigger? And the bigger question: does Kambosos Jr win in his first title defence?