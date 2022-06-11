Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois – LIVE action results

Trevor Bryan (22-0, 15 KO) will be making his second defense of his WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight title against #1 Daniel Dubois (17-1, 16 KO) tonight at the Casino Miami Jai Alai, Miami. The card will be shown live on FITE on pay-per-view.

Despite the 32-year-old Bryan being a heavyweight champion from the U.S, he’s not well known to American boxing fans. If he pulls off an upset tonight against Dubois, it should help his popularity.

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates & results of the action on tonight’s card below.

“The first time he got some real opposition, he got on his knees like a little girl. He quit,” said Trevor Bryan to BT Sport Boxing, talking about Daniel Dubois’ loss to Joe Joyce in 2020.

Bryan vs. Dubois undercard

Luis Rodriguez vs. Ryan Adams

DeCarree Scott vs. Jonathan Guidry

Johnnie Langston (vs. Isaiah Thompson

Ahmed Elbiali vs. Dervin Colina

Raynel Mederos vs. Ryan Wilson

Tre’Sean Wiggins vs. Travis Castellon

Anthony Lenk vs. Ian Green

“I keep telling people that I’m a real heavyweight champion and a real fighter,” said Bryan. “Before I quit, I’m going to be knocked out on my shield, and that’s how you’re supposed to go in this sport. No other way.

“We don’t wave no white flag. We don’t wave flags around here. You’ve got to knock me out to take what’s mine, and that’s exactly what he came to do. He came all the way across the pond. I commend him for that. I’m going to treat him like a hostile enemy.

“I’m going to take him out. It might not be early. It could be late, but you best believe, he’s going to touch that canvas, he’s going to taste it.

“All heavyweights can punch, but what can you do when somebody takes away your best punch? It’s going to be a long night. I have all of that. I have all the skills to make it a long night for the boy, and he’s going to see why he’s in there with a top-level champion.

“A lot of people talk a lot of stuff about Trevor Bryan. ‘He looks like this and he looks like that,’ but the one thing I never heard them talk about was my skills.

“Even though I came in heavier in my last couple of fights, they never talked about my skills. ‘Trevor Bryan can’t throw this right hand. He can’t throw this jab.’ They always say about Trevor Bryan’s weight.

“Guess what, guys? I came in shape for this one, and I’m going to show you guys what’s going down,” said Bryan.