Curmel Moton set for February 28 return on Prime Video

A measured next step for Moton

Moton enters the New York fight unbeaten at 8-0, with six wins inside the distance. Promoted in association with Mayweather Promotions, his early career has followed a cautious structure, prioritising rounds and composure over accelerated title positioning.

Despite his age, Moton has drawn attention for his physical strength and calm temperament in the ring. Those qualities have contributed to close oversight from Floyd Mayweather Jr., who has spoken publicly about the importance of patience and education during these formative stages. While an opponent has yet to be confirmed, the bout is expected to focus on continuity and refinement rather than immediate impact within the division.

For Moton, regular appearances on widely available broadcasts offer learning opportunities without altering the long-term plan. The emphasis remains on experience and balance rather than rapid advancement.

The Main Event

The February 28 show is headlined by a WBO Featherweight International Championship fight between Elijah Pierce and Lorenzo Parra, alongside several bouts intended to reinforce Manny Pacquiao Promotions’ growing U.S. presence. The card also features Manny “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr., tying the promotion’s future direction to its established name.

The venue itself adds quiet context. Turning Stone Resort Casino is closely linked with the International Boxing Hall of Fame, where Manny Pacquiao was inducted last year. Fighting in that setting places Moton’s appearance within a broader historical backdrop without shifting focus from his immediate task.

At this point in his career, Moton’s path remains clearly defined. Each outing is designed to build consistency, confidence, and understanding of the professional game. February 28 represents another controlled step, offering exposure and experience while allowing time to do its work.