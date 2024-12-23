Rising Star Curmel Moton Joins Morrell-Benavidez PPV Undercard

Curmel Moton revealed on social media that he’s fighting on David Morrell vs. David Benavidez Undercard in 40 days on February 1st on PBC on Prime Video PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The lightweight prospect Moton (6-0, 5 KOs) didn’t say who he’s fighting, but it doesn’t matter. He’s still working his way up the food chain toward contender status, and it could be a few years before he finally cuts his teeth on a top-15 guy.

Moton looks like an excellent prospect, but he’s going to need to find a way to keep his weight down for him to succeed in the future when his promoter, Floyd Mayweather Jr. steps him up. He’s too short at 5’4″ to do well at 140 and 147, unless he can be maneuvered into a ‘regular’ title and take easy fights for years the way Gervonta Davis has.

Can He Make Weight?

It will be interesting to see whether Moton, 18, can make weight for this fight. He weighed a whopping 15.8 lbs, a massive 148.7 lbs, for his fight against Bryan Mercado.

Moton looked nothing like a lightweight. The interesting thing is that He did not look fat. At 5’4″, Moton was cut up at that weight, which suggests that he won’t be able to stay lightweight for much longer.

In Moton’s last fight, the Mayweather protege destroyed Hilario Martinez Moreno by a first-round knockout on October 12th in Philadelphia. That was an impressive performance for Monton, but he weighed in at 139 3/4 lbs, which again was over the lightweight limit. For a fighter only 18 and already having problems making weight, he’s not going to have a future at 135.

Mayweather can work his magic and position Moton to pick up a trinket title, he can then defend the belt against anyone he digs up without worry of having to fight anyone good. He can become a star without putting himself at risk. It wouldn’t be a problem if Moton could make 135 his entire career, but that’s not realistic. He can’t make the weight now at 18.