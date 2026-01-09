Speaking in New York on Thursday, the Matchroom Boxing chairman made clear that nothing concrete has changed behind the scenes. Discussions continue to be described as moving forward, but Hearn said they have yet to produce anything close to a finalized deal.

Ennis is expected to return toward the end of March, and Hearn said that timeline cannot remain flexible forever. April has been discussed as a possibility, but not a preferred one. At some point, Matchroom will move on rather than wait indefinitely for an answer.

Hearn also rejected the idea that either fighter holds leverage in the situation. Neither Ortiz nor Ennis is a world champion at junior middleweight, and Hearn said that reality should remove any reason for drawn-out negotiations. Both fighters are widely viewed as elite in the division, and that, in his view, is exactly why the fight should already be done.

Ortiz last fought on November 8, when he stopped Erickson Lubin in the second round. Ennis followed on October 11, making his debut at 154 pounds with a first-round stoppage of Uisma Lima after moving up from welterweight.

In The Ring’s junior middleweight rankings, Ortiz is currently listed at number one, while Ennis sits at number six.

With no guarantee the Ortiz fight comes together, Hearn confirmed that Ennis has alternative options. One of those involves Josh Kelly, provided Kelly defeats Bakhram Murtazaliev later this month in Newcastle.

Hearn said that outcome would activate an existing agreement to move Kelly directly into a fight with Ennis.

For now, Ortiz vs Ennis remains the preferred outcome. But the clock is moving, and patience appears limited.