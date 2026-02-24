The mandatory has lingered for months without resolution. The IBF previously ordered the bout, but talks have required additional time. This has led to repeated extensions rather than a forced bidding process.

Bivol has been out of the ring since his February 2025 win over Artur Beterbiev, a victory that initially made him the undisputed champion. Since then, the 35-year-old has dealt with back surgery to repair a herniated disc. His manager, Vadim Kornilov, has indicated that Bivol is aiming for a return this spring, potentially in March or April.

Eifert secured his mandatory position back in March 2023 with an upset victory over former champion Jean Pascal. The German contender has been waiting for nearly three years for his title opportunity and has fought only once since that breakthrough win.

The rescheduled purse bid now serves as a soft deadline. If no agreement is reached before that date, the IBF could proceed with a formal bidding hearing to determine promotional rights and split terms.

For now, both sides are signaling progress in negotiations. The fight itself remains without a date or venue as discussions continue behind the scenes. This defense is viewed as a necessary step for Bivol before he can pursue high-profile bouts against David Benavidez or a third fight with Beterbiev later in 2026.