Conor Benn Targets U.S. Stars After Eubank Jr Rematch

Conor Benn Aiming For Big Fights With “All The Americans” After Eubank Jr Feud Comes To An End

Win, lose or draw in November, this in his return clash with bitter domestic rival Chris Eubank Junior, Conor Benn will drop back down to his natural 147 pounds afterwards and, he hopes, bag himself a fight or two with a US star or stars. Benn, speaking with The Ring, said he will be coming for “all the yanks, all the Americans” after his feud with Eubank Jr comes to an end (but who knows, should Benn get his revenge over Eubank on November 15, maybe the money will be there for a rubber-match).

Benn has a hit-list, too: Shakur Stevenson, who would have to come up in weight to fight Benn, perhaps at a catch-weight, the winner of the upcoming Devin Haney-Brian Norman fight, in fact “any of your top guys.”

Benn’s Ambitions Stretch Across the Atlantic

In short, Benn wants to conquer America. It’s a lofty goal, and that Eubank rematch that will come beforehand will be no easy fight in any way, shape, or form. But Benn’s father, “The Dark Destroyer” himself, made the trip to America a few times during his career, during which he took on the best US fighters (Gerald McClellan, this in the UK), Iran Barkley, Doug DeWitt) – and now Conor wants to do the same.

“I’d like to fight [Mario] Barrios, [but] once I’ve got the WBC…..it’s a hard one [regarding who I’d like to fight next],” Benn said. “I’d like Shakur, all the yanks, all the Americans. They’re currently killing it. Obviously you’ve got Lewis Crocker (of Ireland) over here who won the IBF title…..but Devin Haney-Brian Norman, I’d love the winner, same for Shakur, if he wants to come up. Any of your top guys, you want to compare yourself to them.”

Can Benn Handle Eubank Before Chasing the U.S. Dream?

Benn, again like his dad, feels the US is where it’s at as far as where the biggest stars and the best fighters reside. Benn has boxed in the US before now, but at something of a low-key level. It would indeed be great to see Benn fight in, say New York, or Las Vegas, against any of the names he mentioned.

But to repeat, first comes that must-win rematch with Eubank Jr. Can Benn get his tactics right and beat Eubank this time around?