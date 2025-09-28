Will Manny Pacquiao Win A Historic World Title Before The End Of The Year? Talk Of A Pac-Man Challenge Of WBA Welterweight Champ Romero Continues

Will living legend Manny Pacquiao fight again before the end of the year, in December as has been discussed? It seems there is a good chance Pacquiao could challenge reigning WBA “regular” welterweight champ Rolando “Rolly” Romero in December, this the month in which Pac-Man will turn 47. Romero, speaking with FightHype, said that while a return fight with Ryan Garcia, from whom he took the 147-pound belt he currently holds, is of interest to him, he is equally interested in a massive fight with Pacquiao (and which of these two fights would pull in the most money?)

“Who wants to say no to a Manny Pacquiao opportunity?” Romero said.

Meanwhile, Sean Gibbons, who heads MP Promotions, has told World Boxing News that Romero is indeed “the target,” and that Pac-Man wants to make history by defeating him in December. There is talk of the fight going ahead in Las Vegas, this the scene of Pacquiao’s almost successful challenge of Mario Barrios, who Manny drew with in a WBC title challenge earlier this year.

Pacquiao Chasing One Last Belt Before Calling It a Career?

So, if Manny does fight Rolly, who wins, and can Pacquiao make history, this by breaking his own record as being the oldest ever welterweight champion? It sure would be a smashing end to the boxing year if Pacquiao, 62-8-3 (39) did manage to do it.

Romero upset Garcia, showing us all that he is a good fighter, but would the Pacquiao we saw almost defeat Barrios be able to hand Rolly the third loss of his career and take his belt in the process? Again, Gibbons says Romero is “the target,” and Romero, 17-2 (13) has more than made it clear he is interested in fighting Pacquiao.

Let’s see if it happens. Manny Pacquiao’s comeback is not over with just yet.