In some interesting heavyweight news, it’s been reported by Sky Sports, amongst other outlets, that unbeaten, heavily hyped heavyweight contender Moses Itauma has said no thanks to an IBF final eliminator against Frank Sanchez.

Itauma Rejects IBF Eliminator Offer

After Efe Ajagba (who dropped a wide decision in a previous encounter with Cuba’s Sanchez) said no thank you himself to the elimination bout with Sanchez, Itauma was next in line in the IBF rankings, but has stated that he is going down a “different route.”

Itauma will fight in December, this time against TBA, with The Ring reporting how Michael Hunter and David Adeleye are in the frame as far as who the 20-year-old’s next foe could be. As for Sanchez, he is now waiting to hear if the next available IBF heavyweight contender, Richard Torrez Jr, will take the fight with him.

But as Sanchez’s co-manager, Mike Borao, said when speaking with Sky Sports, not too many ranked contenders are in any kind of a rush to fight Sanchez, who is 25-1(18) overall and one win removed from his stoppage loss to Agit Kabayel from May of last year.

Heavyweights Dodging Cuban Contender

“Boxers are not lining up to fight a healthy Frank Sanchez,” Borao said. “Frank previously easily outboxed Efe Ajagba, so I understand why he passed. Moses (Itauma) is a superstar prospect, but likely a bit too green for Frank. (Richard) Torrez is explosive and would make for an entertaining fight. Frank notified the IBF that he is available. No matter the opponent, Frank is determined and will become the IBF mandatory challenger.”

Is Itauma Too Green For Sanchez?

So, did Itauma, 13-0(11) turn down the Sanchez fight because he is “too green?” Personally, I’d have liked to have seen this fight go ahead. Would Itauma have been able to score an impressive win over Sanchez, or might the Cuban have had too much for him at this point in his career?

Itauma, by way of Frank Warren, has been complaining that it is hard getting a good, testing fight, with plenty of names pricing themselves out. It may seem strange, then, that Itauma and his team took a pass with regard to the Sanchez fight opportunity. Will Torrez, 13-0(11), now swerve the fight with Sanchez as well?