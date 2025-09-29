Teofimo Lopez questions Shakur Stevenson’s hype, promises to expose him in the ring

Although one would have thought the two stars have a good deal of mutual respect for one another, Teofimo Lopez has fired some shots at Shakur Stevenson, this before their anticipated showdown. The two made a pact recently: “let’s make boxing great again.” And the pair made it clear they aim to do just that by fighting each other in what they both say will be a great one.

But how great is Stevenson? In the opinion of former unified lightweight champ and reigning WBO and Ring Magazine 140 pound champ Lopez, current WBC lightweight champion Stevenson is “overrated” and that he will prove it before the world when their fight goes down.

Lopez goes on the offensive: “Shakur is overrated”

“I’ll just say it, I think Shakur Stevenson, who I’m gonna be facing, I think he’s overrated, I think so yeah,” Lopez said when speaking on the Stories Untold Podcast. “He’s been decreasing on his style, but people amp it up like he’s really got the goods. I’m looking forward to us finally facing in that squared circle and really showing the world.”

But might these words come back to haunt Lopez, AKA “The Takeover?” Could it be that Stevenson, unbeaten at 24-0(11) and coming off what some suggest could be a career-best showing of a wide decision win over William Zepeda, makes Lopez look like the overrated fighter? Lopez did look good himself last time out, when he was far too skilled for Arnold Barboza. However, on some nights, some off-nights, Teo, 22-1(13) has looked less than great. That said, the same can be said of Stevenson.

Two skilled boxers, one risky prediction

These two do seem to be very well matched, and if both men are on their A-game on the night, neither man will come across as overrated. But who wins? A distance fight does look likely with this one, and the classy boxing should be something to see.

In the meantime, it sure would be interesting to hear what Stevenson has to say with regards to Lopez saying he is an overrated fighter.