Terence Crawford was briefly held at gunpoint by an Omaha, Nebraska, police officer during a traffic stop early Sunday at 1:30 am on September 28, 2025. Crawford, who turned 38 on Sunday, was given a citation for reckless driving.

Terence Crawford Traffic Stop Incident

The police officer reportedly spotted a gun on the floor on the driver’s side of the vehicle, which led to Crawford being ordered out of the car along with three passengers.

Guns Found but Permits Verified

It was later determined that a permit to carry the weapon had been obtained. Additionally, a security personnel member inside the car was also carrying a gun.

“The driver was later identified as Mr. Crawford upon verification of his driver’s license and was issued a citation for reckless driving,” the Omaha Police Department said via Ring Magazine.

It’s unclear if the police officer recognized or was familiar with Crawford. While the popular fighter is well-known among boxing fans, people who don’t follow the sport may not know who he is.

Crawford’s Omaha Parade Celebration Ends

Last Saturday, September 27, 2025, Crawford was honored with a victory parade in his hometown of Omaha for his win over undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Crawford had moved up two divisions from 154 to challenge Canelo at 168 for his four belts. Fans had turned out in large numbers, and he’s been receiving a lot of praise from fans in the boxing world. Some see Crawford now as worthy of being an all-time great from that win.

David Benavidez Clash Ruled Out

There’s a lot of interest in Crawford now to see if he can top his win over Canelo by fighting one of the quality super middleweights or former WBC 168-lb champion David Benavidez. Thus far, Crawford hasn’t said what his plans are, but he has ruled out a fight against Benavidez.

You can argue that he knows his limitations. Beating a faded 35-year-old Canelo is one thing, but to try the same thing against a prime 28-year-old Benavidez might be a step too far for Crawford.

