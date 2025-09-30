Boxfest XVI in LA: Red Owl Brings Back the Blood and Guts at Commerce Casino

Forget the big arenas and overpriced glitz. Red Owl’s dragging the sport back into the smoke-filled backrooms where it belongs. Boxfest XVI crashes into Commerce Casino, Los Angeles, Friday October 10, streaming live on DAZN. This ain’t no corporate showcase — it’s a throwdown where unbeaten records get smashed and careers go up in flames.

Gabriel Fanous, Red Owl’s boss, called it “another stacked event.” Fair enough. What it really means is hungry kids trying to kick down the door, faded veterans clawing at one last shot, and a crowd that wants blood.

Brown’s clean record meets a dirty veteran

Headliner: Deonte “Lay Em Down” Brown (16-0, 11 KOs), a shiny prospect with heavy hands, going in against Venezuelan wildman Grimardi Machuca (17-2, 14 KOs). Brown’s used to blowing out opponents, but Machuca’s no bum. He’s dropped names at world level and would love nothing more than to crack Brown’s jaw and leave him wondering why he signed the contract. The WBA Continental Americas Super Featherweight strap is on the line, but the real prize? Survival with your hype intact.

Co-main: Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (21-4, 12 KOs) wants payback against Edwin Rodriguez (12-9-2, 5 KOs), the guy who beat him back in 2019. Sanchez is fun, aggressive, bleeds for his crowd — but if he sleepwalks again, Rodriguez will turn him into another faded local story.

Then there’s Rashida Ellis, making her pro debut straight into hellfire against Mexican spoiler Maria “Polverita” Salinas (27-12-6, 7 KOs). Ellis has the Olympic pedigree, but Salinas? She’s seen it all, fought killers, and doesn’t give a toss about protecting anyone’s record. That’s a proper baptism of fire.

Undercard scraps include:

Criztec Bazaldua (6-1, 1 KO) vs. Darian Castro (3-0, 1 KO) – 6 rounds, junior welterweights

Cornellio Phipps (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Jessie Mandapat (9-2-1, 5 KOs) – 6 rounds, featherweights

Angel Perez (9-0-1, 7 KOs) vs. Sachin Rohila (8-4, 2 KOs) – 6 rounds, 143-lb catchweight

MY TAKE

I love cards like this. Dirty, sweaty, real. None of the Vegas glitz, just proper fight club chaos where kids either make a name or get eaten alive. Brown’s flashy, but I’ve seen guys like him folded when the other bloke doesn’t follow the script. Sanchez? He better come mean, or Rodriguez makes him look soft again. Ellis deserves respect for not padding her debut, but Salinas is a nasty veteran — don’t be shocked if she roughs the Olympian up and ruins the party.

This is not “boxing’s future” nonsense. It’s a scrap show for the hardcore, the ones who like their fights with grit under the fingernails. And that’s why it’ll be more fun than half the so-called world title cards out there.

Date: Friday, October 10, 2025

Start time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (1 AM UK, October 11)

Streaming: Live on DAZN (worldwide)

Venue: Commerce Casino, Los Angeles, California