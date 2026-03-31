Deontay Wilder says heavyweight division “boring again”

“The heavyweight division needs me, or they need somebody with a personality or the characteristics of myself,” Wilder said on Sky Sports Boxing. “As you can see, the heavyweight division is boring again.”

Wilder returned to the ring in June 2025 and stopped Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in the seventh round, his first win since a stretch of defeats that included losses to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang.

“It don’t have no type of authenticity up in the character up in it,” Wilder said. “I’m authentic. What I speak, how I speak, what I say is me.”

The timing of the claim stands out. The division has been active at the top end, with Oleksandr Usyk holding the main titles and contenders continuing to move into position behind him.

Wilder’s recent run still leaves questions. His knockout win over Herndon came against a lesser-known opponent, and it followed a period where he had been pushed out of contention by Parker and Zhang.

Wilder’s recent run still leaves questions. His knockout win over Herndon came against a lesser-known opponent, and it followed a period where he had been pushed out of contention by Parker and Zhang.

He returns this Saturday, April 4, against Derek Chisora, a fight that gives him a direct route back into relevance if he can deliver a convincing performance.

His comments suggest he still sees himself as a central figure, even as others have taken control of the division.

Wilder claims the division lacks “authenticity,” but authenticity will be tested when the bell rings on Saturday. Whether he can back up his words with his signature right hand remains the biggest question in the heavyweight division.