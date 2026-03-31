Ryan Garcia taunts Devin Haney with jab about past injury

Ryan Garcia has taken another swipe at Devin Haney as talk of a rematch continues, referencing the injury from their first fight in a short post on X.
“Only one to break Devin Haney’s jaw,” Garcia said.
The comment points back to their 2023 bout, which ended in controversy after Garcia’s win was later overturned following a failed drug test. Despite that result being changed to a no contest, Garcia has continued to use moments from the fight to needle Haney publicly.
Haney has recently said he wants the rematch, but only under strict drug testing conditions. Garcia’s latest post keeps the back-and-forth active, even as no agreement has been reached for a second fight.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/31 at 6:24 PM