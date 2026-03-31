Terence Crawford says comeback unlikely after securing his future

He made it clear that his situation differs from fighters who leave the sport and later return out of necessity, stressing that his decisions outside the ring have removed that pressure entirely.

“I got money. I know I got money. I don’t got to do nothing for the rest,” Crawford said.

Crawford expanded on that point by detailing how long-term planning and discipline with his earnings shaped his position, saying his approach was always designed to avoid the cycle that forces fighters back.

“When you make smart investments, and you let your money work for you, and you don’t spend your money, and you do right with your money, then this is the outcome,” Crawford said to Fight Hub TV.

Crawford pointed directly to a pattern seen across the sport, where fighters return despite declining form, tying those decisions to financial need rather than competitive ambition.

“A lot of fighters come back because they need the money,” Crawford said.

Crawford also addressed why he fought less frequently at certain stages of his career, pushing back on criticism by linking inactivity to his financial position rather than hesitation or lack of opportunity.

“At the time, I didn’t have to,” he said.

Crawford said that avoiding unnecessary wear on his body was part of that same mindset, noting that not every opportunity required action when his position outside the ring was already secure.

Terence’s comments leave little ambiguity about his current stance, with no indication that a return is being actively pursued, and his reasoning is rooted in independence rather than unfinished business.