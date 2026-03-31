Tyson, standing alongside him in a clip shared from a recent event, took a different view.

“There’s no such thing as bums,” Tyson said. “I used to say people were bums until I made a comeback to box in that division and realised there’s no bums.”

Tyson’s take wasn’t exactly a pat on the back for the young prospect. Instead of agreeing that Itauma needs better names, he challenged the idea that any man stepping into a heavyweight ring is “limited.”

In a division where one punch can end a career, Tyson’s words served as a reminder that arrogance is a liability.

Itauma is looking for a path to the top, but Tyson’s message was a stern warning: every opponent is a threat, and dismissing them is the first step toward an upset.

Heavyweight has a long history of unexpected results, and even fringe contenders carry enough power to change a fight in a moment.

Itauma is now entering that dangerous middle ground where he’s too good for the “gatekeepers” but hasn’t yet shared the ring with the elite. If he maintains this trajectory through 2026, the “manufactured” label will have to be retired.

Tyson is trying to teach him the “heavyweight tax.’ The reality that you pay dearly if you don’t respect the person across from you. Itauma wants to prove his worth through better matchmaking, but he has to make sure his mental approach doesn’t leave him open to a shock loss before he even reaches those “quality” fights.