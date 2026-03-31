Jake Paul Lands Sky Sports Deal For MVP Women’s Boxing Series

The rollout begins at London’s Olympia with MVPW-01, topped by a lightweight unification fight between WBC titleholder Caroline Dubois and WBO champion Terri Harper. Two belts on the line, two established names, and a card built entirely around women’s fights.

MVP will deliver at least two all-female cards per year in the region, giving champions dates instead of long waits.

Paul and Nakisa Bidarian outlined the plan when announcing the platform’s direction.

“Through MVPW, we are committed to delivering meaningful opportunities for fighters while producing premium events that expand the global reach and commercial potential of women’s boxing.”

“Bringing two premium all-female MVPW events to the UK and Ireland each year, starting with the historic MVPW-01 on Sunday April 5 at London’s Olympia, is exactly what we envisioned when we launched this platform.”

They also pointed directly at the depth in the UK.

“We have the best female British boxers in the world and Sky Sports is the perfect home to showcase the elite talent and championship-level action that defines MVPW.”

“Together, we’re committed to continuing to elevate women’s boxing to the main stage it deserves, delivering unforgettable nights for fans across the UK and beyond.”

Paul continues to balance his own fights with building the promotion’s schedule. The deal extends MVP’s reach beyond the United States and puts regular title fights on a fixed UK platform.

Dubois brings the WBC belt into a fight that asks more questions than her previous nights. She steps in behind straight shots, lets combinations go once she has position, and keeps her work tight. Harper has operated across weight classes, adjusts when the pace shifts, and mixes counters with body work when opponents reach.

The main card is expected to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks from 10pm BST (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET). The entire fight card will air live on Sky Sports.