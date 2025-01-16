Chris Billam-Smith Wants Shot At Badou Jack’s WBC Cruiserweight Belt

Last seen showing an absolute ton of heart in warring with Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez in their cruiserweight unification slugfest, Britain’s Chris Billam-Smith has now set his eyes on a shot at the WBC 200 pound belt, currently the property of veteran Badou Jack.

Jack is actually the WBC ‘champion in recess,’ with Norair Mikaeljan being the current champion. It’s all very confusing, as most people do still see Jack – inactive as he has been for two years – as the actual WBC champ. Billam-Smith, perhaps feeling that styles make fights, and his young engine would prove to be too much for 41-year-old Jack, has made it clear Jack is the man he wants to fight next.

However, the former WBO cruiserweight champ will almost certainly have to wait. Just a couple of days ago, Jack was ordered by the WBC to defend his title against Ryan Rozicki. This could make for a good action fight in itself, and there is no guarantee Jack, 28-3-3(17) would win. To make things even more confusing, Rozicki, 20-1-1(19), boxed a draw in a fight for the WBC interim title in his last fight, when he ended up all-even after 12 rounds with Yamil Alberto Peralta last month. Surely these two should be fighting a rematch?

But Billam-Smith, 20-2(13) certainly deserves another big fight after the astonishing heart and bravery he showed in battling the seriously effective “Zurdo.” The cruiserweight division is pretty hit right now, with IBF champ Jai Opetaia ruling the roost in the opinion of most. It might seem doubtful to some that 34-year-old Billam-Smith can ever become a world champion again, but to repeat, the gutsy warrior deserves another shot.

The November war between Ramirez and Billam-Smith really was a ‘Rocky’ style affair. Billam-Smith was well beaten, as he said himself, but it sure was an exciting fight. How much it took out of Billam-Smith we can only guess.