Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch Named As WBA Women’s FOTY

Hearn Wants The Trilogy To Take Place At Croke Park

The awards keep on coming for the simply brilliant fight we saw between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in November. ESPN.com named the fight that saw Taylor edge Serrano via razor-close decision as the 2024 Fight of the Year, and now the folks at the WBA have handed their FOTY award to the same fight. And the ten thrilling, nip and tuck, and also bloody rounds made for an epic fight, that’s for sure.

The fight that took place on the heavily hyped Mike Tyson-Jake Paul card (and should really have headlined) also smashed the record as the most-watched women’s sporting event of all-time, with a staggering 74 million fans reported to have watched the fight on Netflix. Now, we want a third go, a final fight in this thrilling series. And promoter Eddie Hearn says he would love to stage the trilogy fight at Croke Park in Ireland, thus delivering Taylor’s “dream.” For so long now, Irish superstar Taylor has wanted to box in front of a huge, around 70,000 fans crowd at Croke Park.

Hearn, speaking with BBC Sport NI, said Taylor is “probably the greatest sportsperson I have ever worked with,” and that he really wants to “deliver” Croke Park to her. And what a great event it would be if we got to see the assured great third fight that would be Taylor-Serrano III play out in such a fantastic and huge arena.

“There’s a lot of money in that fight right now. More money than ever before,” Hearn said of a trilogy fight between Taylor and Serrano. “And we know we’re not going to harp on about the cost of Croke Park. It is what it is. People always say, would you really do 70,000, 80,000? I’ve always believed yes. Without a doubt. Serrano and Taylor could fight ten times. Every one would be a fight of the year. So maybe Mr Paul (Jake) will get on a plane, come and see the Croke Park boys with me. I really want to deliver it for her. She’s just the most incredible, incredible individual. Probably the greatest sportsperson I’ve ever worked with.”

The third fight seemingly has to happen (but then we did say that about Taylor Vs. Chantelle Cameron III, the two being 1-1, with both battles being great, and very close, but will this trilogy happen now?). Fight-one between Taylor and Puerto Rico’s Serrano was a classic, and it took place in New York. The return was arguably even better, and it took place in Texas. Might fight-three prove to be the best of the series, with it taking place at Croke Park?

Serrano, 47-3-1(31) really believes she won both fights against Taylor, while Taylor, 24-1(6) says she believes she deserved both of her wins. Who wins the third fight, should it happen?