DAZN Official Weights: Canelo vs. Scull – For Saturday in Riyadh

A visibly fatigued-looking unified super middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez, weighed in at 167.1 lbs for his undisputed super middleweight championship against IBF champ William Scull at Friday’s weigh-in for their headliner on DAZN PPV this Saturday, May 3rd. Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) weighed 166.1 lbs. The event begins at 6:45 p.m. ET / 3:45 p.m. PT.

Canelo’s F-Bomb

Canelo dropped an F-bomb while being interviewed after weighing in when asked about the size difference between him and 5’11 1/2″ Scull. It’s unclear why Alvarez got so amped up by a simple question from interviewer Claudia Trejos. The flash of anger from Canelo spoiled what up until then had been a pleasant event. For Canelo to get angry, it signals that he’s annoyed with fans giving the Cuban Scull a chance of winning.

Some have been comparing Scull to Erislandy Lara, and wondering if he can school Alvarez the way he did in 2014. They question whether Scull will be robbed the way Lara was by the judges. He appeared to beat Canelo handily, but lost by a 12-round split decision.

Weigh-in Results

Canelo Alvarez: 167.1 vs. William Scull: 166.1

Jaime Munguia 167.7 vs. Bruno Surace 167.7

Martin Bakole: 299 vs. Efe Ajagba: 240

Badou Jack 200 vs. Norair Mikaeljan: 198

Super middleweight contender Munguia will be trying to avenge his knockout loss to Surace from last December. Munguia’s career is going to be on the line for this fight. If he gets knocked out again by Surace, it would be his third loss in his last four fights.

Bakole’s Weight Disaster

Heavyweight Martin Bakole (21-2, 16 KOs) looked obese at 299 lbs, showing that he’d only lost 11 lbs from the 310 he weighed for his Joseph Parker on February 22nd last year.

William Scull: “I’m very excited for this moment. The difference in height isn’t that much of a big deal,” said William Scull to DAZN Boxing about his height advantage over Canelo Alvarez. “I know exactly what I need to do. “I did my game plan, and that’s exactly what I’m going to adhere to because the idea is to bring success home. That’s what I’m sticking to. I’m going to show everyone what I’m made of, and I’m going to take that belt back home.” Canelo Alvarez: “You know I don’t f**** care about the height,” said an agitated-looking Alvarez when asked if Scull’s height advantage bothers him. “About the size, it doesn’t matter. When you’re a good fighter, that doesn’t matter. I don’t care. I’ve been in there with everybody.”

“As we heard, Canelo dropped an F-bomb when asked about the height differential. As we’ve seen in the past, when you’re bigger than him, he just works your body,” said commentator Todd Grisham, reacting to Canelo’s use of coarse language during his interview after the weigh-in.

“Canelo Alvarez has routinely been undersized in the ring. Just as routinely, he has been the stronger puncher against every opponent that he has faced [since Gennadiy Golovkin],” said Chris Mannix. “He’s more than prepared to handle the physical attributes of William Scull.”