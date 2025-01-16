Turki Al-Sheikh Wants to See Joshua-Wilder Rematch: Is It Still Relevant? By ESB - 01/16/2025 - Comments Turki Al-Sheikh wants to put together a fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in 2025 if Tyson Fury chooses to stay retired. ‘The Gyspy King’ announced his retirement this week, but it’s possible that Turki can bring him back for a fight against AJ. If Fury stays retired, Al-Sheikh will focus on making the long-awaited match between former heavyweight champions Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) and Wilder (43-4-1, 42 KOs). It’s now or never for those two because both are coming off vicious knockout losses and looking over the hill. Fallen Kings Joshua is 35, and his chances of avenging his recent fifth-round knockout loss to IBF champion Daniel Dubois are minimal. That’s the fight that AJ’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, said he wanted to make if Fury stays retired. It’s not a good idea. Fighting Wilder sounds a lot better. “I want to see Joshua and Wilder now. If Tyson is not available, why not Joshua and Wilder?” said Turki Al-Sheikh to talkSport Boxing about wanting Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder. “We finished the fight between Bakole and the Nigerian fighter, Ajagba. After that, we want to see Joshua against Bakole. Me, I want to see this fight. Do you know where I want to see it? I want to see it in Africa.” Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter Related News: Is There Still Life In A Deontay Wilder – Anthony Joshua Fight?Fury’s Final Bell? Retirement May Be for Real This TimeIf Fury Doesn’t Fight Joshua, Will Fans Ever Forgive Them? Chris Billam-Smith Wants Shot At Badou Jack’s WBC Cruiserweight BeltKatie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch Named As WBA Women’s FOTYCoach Rozier: Tank’s power will be decisive against Shakur Boxing News | Turki Al-Sheikh Wants to See Joshua-Wilder Rematch: Is It Still Relevant? Last Updated on 01/16/2025