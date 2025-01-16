Turki Al-Sheikh Wants to See Joshua-Wilder Rematch: Is It Still Relevant?

Turki Al-Sheikh wants to put together a fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in 2025 if Tyson Fury chooses to stay retired. ‘The Gyspy King’ announced his retirement this week, but it’s possible that Turki can bring him back for a fight against AJ.

If Fury stays retired, Al-Sheikh will focus on making the long-awaited match between former heavyweight champions Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) and Wilder (43-4-1, 42 KOs). It’s now or never for those two because both are coming off vicious knockout losses and looking over the hill.

Fallen Kings

Joshua is 35, and his chances of avenging his recent fifth-round knockout loss to IBF champion Daniel Dubois are minimal. That’s the fight that AJ’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, said he wanted to make if Fury stays retired. It’s not a good idea. Fighting Wilder sounds a lot better.