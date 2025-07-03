Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Arrested Due To Active Warrant In Mexico

While it would be ever so easy, indeed tempting, to lob a cheap shot at Julio Cesar Chavez Junior, and say he should have been arrested after his June 28 fight with Jake Paul, this for impersonating a pro fighter, the all too true reality is that the 39 year old Mexican has indeed been arrested.

Chavez Jr Arrested: Gun Trafficking

As per a new story that has broken via multiple sources – 4 Los Angeles being one of them – Chavez Jr was arrested yesterday in Studio City, this in connection with him allegedly having been involved with organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives.

This is, of course, seriously bad news for Chavez Jr, the son of a boxing legend, and updates on the case are ongoing.

Chavez Jr is now being detained this week after a federal immigration enforcement operation in the Los Angeles area was put in place by President Donald Trump. Reportedly, Chavez Jr – a former WBC middleweight champion – entered the US in August of last year with a B2 tourist visa that was valid until 2024. Chavez Jr then applied for an application for Lawful Permanent Resident status last year, which was based on his marriage to a US citizen. But now it has come to light that Chávez’s wife has possible connections to the famed Sinaloa Cartel.

Chavez Jr: Organized Crime Allegations

And, as per reports, Chavez, who is a Sinaloa Cartel “affiliate with an active arrest warrant for trafficking guns, ammunition, and explosives,” should not have been allowed to leave and then return to the US.

In short, Chavez Jr is in deep here, and not only is his boxing career now in jeopardy, but his very freedom is also. Chavez Jr has been listed as a “public safety threat.”

This is a developing story, so of course, new details will come. But right now, Chavez Jr and his proud family is, well, who knows where.

Chavez Jr saw his pro boxing record dip to 54-7-1(34) with the recent decision loss to Paul. Why Chavez Jr was not arrested prior to the highly publicised fight is not clear at this time.