Logan Paul Laughs While Chávez Jr Takes a Nap against Jake Paul

Logan Paul couldn’t hide it. Even while pretending to praise his brother’s clown show, he let the truth slip: “It’s really hard to fight a guy who doesn’t want to fight and it’s annoying for the fans as well.” Chávez Jr threw 15 punches a round, landed 6—what was this, a fight or his warm-up before quitting the sport entirely?

Logan bragged about Jake’s “great” performance against a 39-year-old zombie who looked like he’d rather be at home on the couch. “We were halfway through the fight and the dude had thrown like 20 punches so it’s hard but it is what it is,” Logan said.

Fans Pay to Watch Chávez Jr Sleep

Exactly. It is what it is: worthless. Chávez Jr might be the only fighter alive who turns every ring appearance into a slow funeral for his own reputation. Fans paid for this? Might as well flush your cash down the toilet.

After the fight, Jake swaggered over to Zurdo Ramirez—an actual boxer who just beat Dorticos—and started mouthing off about “taking over the division.” Really? This is the same Jake Paul who needed eight rounds to edge past a faded Chávez Jr who barely threw a punch. Does he honestly believe he’s ready for Ramirez, Opetaia, or Jack? Or does he think fans will buy any noise he makes as long as he keeps talking?

Jake Paul Brags About Record-Breaking Gate

Despite his performance, ‘The Problem Child’ keeps getting hammered by boxing fans for how he picks his opponents and approaches fights.

After hearing the backlash, Paul fired off a not-so-subtle message to critics once it was announced their fight set a venue record at the Honda Center.

“More than 60 boxing events at Honda Center since it opened… Congrats to Jake and Julio in setting a venue record in an extremely challenging time in California,” said Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of MVP.

Chávez Jr and Jake Paul: A Sad Joke on Boxing

Chávez Jr continues embarrassing his father’s name. Jake Paul keeps building hype while ducking real competition. Together, they gave fans another night of hollow spectacle, record-breaking gate or not.

Logan Paul was right: it’s annoying for fans. Maybe next time he’ll admit the obvious—his brother isn’t hunting for real fights, just old names and easy nights.

Boxing Deserves Better

How much longer do fans have to watch this circus? Until Jake fights a real contender in their prime, he’s just making noise for bored fans willing to pay for anything with flashing lights and loud talk.

Chávez Jr is finished. Jake Paul never started. Boxing deserves better than these two. Fans deserve better. Enough of the smoke and mirrors—bring us a real fight.