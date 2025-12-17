But taking Crawford at his word, and why shouldn’t we, the question now being asked in many places is, where does the Nebraskan rank amongst the all-time greats of the sport? One thing is clear: Crawford has gone out perfect. Pristine. One could argue Crawford was never really challenged in any fight by any fighter, so much better, cleverer, slicker and more gifted as he was compared to any of the 42 dance partners he had during his March 2008 to September 2025 pro career.

But when we look at Crawford, 42-0(31) and his accomplishments, are we looking at a fighter who enjoyed a perfect career but not a great one? Some boxing folks tell you that only in battling serious adversity, in coming back either from defeat or from the brink of it, is when a fighter show real greatness. Crawford had all the skill in the world, but was he ever pushed hard, hurt even, in any fight he had?

One could of course argue that it is because Crawford was SO great that no man was capable of pushing him or of hurting him, and that this would have been the case had “Bud” boxed in any era. But for people who want proof of Crawford’s inner steel, his ability to dig deep and battle pain, fatigue, even self-doubt creeping in during a rough night in the ring, well, this proof is lacking.

I can hear the defensive Crawford supporters already, and them using the “hater” tag here. No, I’m as big a Crawford fan, or perhaps admirer is a better description, as anyone else. But did Crawford do things in a sport that is often called the school of hard knocks that see him deservedly ranked alongside the best of the absolute best?

Is Crawford right up there with Sugar Ray Robinson, with Muhammad Ali, with Henry Armstrong, with Roberto Duran? Each of those ring legends showed they could both dig deep down in order to win, and they also showed the ability to come back from defeat, to come back stronger even. Maybe it’s nitpicking on a superb boxer’s career and accomplishments, but Crawford never did. Again, he never had to.

So, is Terence Crawford a top 10 all-time great fighter? Top 20, for sure. World titles won at five weights – 135, 140, 147, 154, and 168 – is, of course, an amazing thing for a fighter to pull off – and Crawford really did dazzle us (and his opponents) with some beautiful, majestic ring performances.

That said, I cannot rank Crawford above the above-listed fighters, nor can I rank him above Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, Ezzard Charles, James Toney, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Julio Cesar Chavez, Roy Jones Junior, or Pernell Whitaker. Maybe you rank some other fighters above Crawford, maybe not.

Right now, though, however highly you rank Crawford, it is time to hand him his flowers. Getting out on top, well invested, faculties intact, retiring from the sport, not being retired by the sport; this might be the finest achievement any boxer can aspire to.