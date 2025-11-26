Shakur Stevenson and his mentor, Terence Crawford, were pictured sparring in the gym on Tuesday. The unbeaten lightweight champion Shakur (24-0, 11 KOs) is training in camp to get ready for a title challenge against WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez on January 31, 2026.

Stevenson is moving up in weight one division to 140, and needs work against slightly heavier fights to be ready for the bigger, stronger Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs). Training with super middleweight Crawford is overkill, obviously.

Shakur is daring to be great, and he’s not afraid of the risk involved in going up one weight class. He’s already got his next fight planned for after he defeats Teofimo. Stevenson wants to move up to 147 and face Conor Benn at welterweight in April 2026. That would be pushing his luck, but he’d have a built-in excuse if he loses to Conor. He can blame it on fighting a bigger guy, and he’ll get plenty of sympathy.