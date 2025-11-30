Crawford Demands $100M for Canelo Rematch

Well, look who is firmly in the driving seat as far as being able to lay down terms ahead of a possible return fight – Terence Crawford, that’s who. With Crawford still riding high off the back of his historic win over Mexican star Canelo Alvarez, “Bud” has apparently made one thing clear before a rematch can happen – and the word is, Canelo is reported to very much want one. Crawford says he must be paid a cool $100 million!

According to Crawford’s buddy, Bernie Tha Boxer, multi-weight world champion Crawford will not grant Canelo a shot at revenge unless he is guaranteed the gargantuan sum.

“If he doesn’t get $100 million, it ain’t happening. Thems Crawford’s words,” Bernie Tha Boxer put out on social media.

Is Crawford’s $100M Demand Realistic or Posturing?

So, is this an at all reasonable and realistic demand from Crawford, or is the future Hall of Famer being far too greedy and unreasonable? The first fight between Crawford and Canelo, in September, was a huge hit, but was Crawford’s payday anything like what he is asking for; what he is demanding now?

It used to be Canelo who regularly called the shots in pre-fight negotiations, but after being humbled by Crawford and now being the man who needs Crawford, not the other way around, things sure do seem to have changed quite a bit.

Will Canelo Swallow His Pride for the Sequel?

Is there massive fan interest in a Crawford Vs. Canelo II? Does Canelo want the return fight bad enough to be able to swallow his pride and be the financial B-side in a sequel? Will Crawford sit down at the table and be willing to move some on his monstrous cash figure?

Crawford could simply retire, his legacy and financial status secure. So too could Canelo, unless he is aching for a shot at redemption over the man who at times befuddled him and outboxed him over two months ago.

Let’s see how Canelo and his team react to Crawford’s terms for a return fight.

Will we see Crawford and Canelo do it again next year some time?