According to Haye, the situation is unusual for Joshua because the standard used to judge him is different from that of a world title fight. In championship bouts, a win is often enough. Against Paul, Haye says the manner of victory matters more than the result itself.

“I believe the boxing community will feel that AJ didn’t represent true heavyweight boxing if it goes the distance,” Haye said while speaking to The Stomping Grounds. “It won’t look good, and I’m positive AJ knows that.”

Haye explained that Paul’s background changes how the fight will be perceived. While Paul has continued to improve since turning professional, he is still viewed as a crossover fighter rather than a proven heavyweight. Because of that, Joshua is expected to impose himself physically and end the fight early.

“The pressure is on AJ to go out there and knock him out fast and look good doing it,” Haye said. “From the first few seconds, he has to establish himself.”

Haye added that Joshua has not faced this kind of expectation in years. Rather than managing a competitive fight over several rounds, he is expected to assert control immediately and remove any doubt about the outcome.

Joshua has spoken this week about wanting to mentally break Paul and finish the fight decisively. Publicly, he has appeared calm and confident, but Haye believes Joshua understands how the performance will be judged.

If the fight were to go to the scorecards, Haye expects the reaction to focus less on Joshua’s victory and more on what it says about his current standing in the heavyweight division. Fans, he believes, would question why a former two-time world champion was unable to stop an opponent viewed as a clear underdog.

For Joshua, Haye says the challenge is not winning the fight, but meeting the expectations that come with it.