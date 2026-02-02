“I’m 40 years old, I’m ready to go. I can’t sit around,” Wilder said, acknowledging that Usyk was explored and dismissed when nothing solid followed.

Wilder has spent most of his career keeping control of when and where he fights. Title runs, rematch clauses, and promotional politics have come and gone, but he rarely waited quietly. Being left on hold did not fit his pattern.

Waiting on Usyk cost Wilder time

Wilder was clear that uncertainty ended the talks. Heavyweights age fast, and Wilder knows it. That kind of pause does damage long before the first bell.

Chisora steps in as the active answer. He fights regularly, stays visible on UK cards, and brings pressure every round. Wilder will meet him April 4, 2026, at The O2 Arena, streamed live on DAZN. No belts attached. No waiting.

The shift is obvious. Wilder moves away from an immediate title shot and toward a fight built on timing and name value. Chisora gives him rounds, resistance, and a known style. It also gives him a date, which mattered more than rankings at this point.

Wilder did not dress the choice up. “I can’t sit around,” he said, returning to the same point. The heavyweight division may take its time. He will not.

Whether this keeps him relevant at the top remains open. What is clear is that Wilder chose action over patience, and Chisora became the result of that choice.